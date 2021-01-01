Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 20 vs Pixel 3 – which one to choose?

Huawei Mate 20 vs Google Pixel 3

Huawei Mate 20
Google Pixel 3

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.53-inch Huawei Mate 20 (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on October 16, 2018, against the Google Pixel 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20
  • Has a 1.03 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1085 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2915 mAh
  • 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (374K versus 236K)
  • Delivers 81% higher maximum brightness (767 against 424 nits)
  • Shows 33% longer battery life (92 vs 69 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Thinner bezels – 9.13% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 15% higher pixel density (439 vs 381 PPI)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 9 mm narrower
  • Weighs 40 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 20
vs
Pixel 3

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.53 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2244 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 18:9
PPI 381 ppi 439 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88% 78.87%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% 99.6%
PWM 14880 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 16.6 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast 2172:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mate 20 +81%
767 nits
Pixel 3
424 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 145.6 mm (5.73 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 68.2 mm (2.69 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate 20 +12%
88%
Pixel 3
78.87%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 20 and Google Pixel 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Adreno 630
GPU clock 720 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate 20 +27%
642
Pixel 3
507
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 20 +12%
2218
Pixel 3
1987
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mate 20 +54%
272049
Pixel 3
176455
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 20 +58%
374032
Pixel 3
236309
AnTuTu Phone Scores (149th and 293rd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 10.1 Stock Android
OS size 14.9 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 2915 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge 2.0 (58% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 20 +91%
19:42 hr
Pixel 3
10:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 20 +31%
14:38 hr
Pixel 3
11:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Mate 20
22:50 hr
Pixel 3 +3%
23:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (BSI CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 3 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2 f/1.8
Focal length 26 mm 28 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.4 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mate 20
n/a
Pixel 3
103
Video quality
Mate 20
n/a
Pixel 3
98
Generic camera score
Mate 20
n/a
Pixel 3
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version - 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 20
78.4 dB
Pixel 3 +8%
84.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2018 October 2018
Release date November 2018 November 2018
Launch price ~ 722 USD ~ 725 USD
SAR (head) 0.44 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 20 is definitely a better buy.

