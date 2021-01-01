Huawei Mate 20 vs Honor 20 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.53-inch Huawei Mate 20 (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on October 16, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 20 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Delivers 61% higher maximum brightness (767 against 477 nits)
- Stereo speakers
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20 Pro
- Shows 13% longer battery life (104 vs 92 hours)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Optical image stabilization
- 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (415K versus 374K)
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 695 and 642 points
- The phone is 7-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
68
74
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
71
Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.26 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2244 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.7:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|381 ppi
|412 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88%
|84.1%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
|RGB color space
|97.4%
|100%
|PWM
|14880 Hz
|333 Hz
|Response time
|16.6 ms
|33 ms
|Contrast
|2172:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|154.6 mm (6.09 inches)
|Width
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP10
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
642
Honor 20 Pro +8%
695
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2218
Honor 20 Pro +14%
2524
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
272049
Honor 20 Pro +13%
308722
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
374032
Honor 20 Pro +11%
415943
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|EMUI 10.1
|Magic 4.0
|OS size
|14.9 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge 2.0 (58% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 20 +28%
19:42 hr
15:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:38 hr
Honor 20 Pro +4%
15:00 hr
Talk (3G)
22:50 hr
Honor 20 Pro +30%
29:18 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|117°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (BSI CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5632 x 4224
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
117
Video quality
97
Generic camera score
111
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|-
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|21
|21
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2018
|May 2019
|Release date
|November 2018
|June 2019
|Launch price
|~ 722 USD
|~ 437 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.44 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 20 Pro. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 20.
