Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.53-inch Huawei Mate 20 (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on October 16, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 20 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.