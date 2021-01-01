Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 20 vs Honor View 20 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.53-inch Huawei Mate 20 (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on October 16, 2018, against the Huawei Honor View 20, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 63% higher maximum brightness (767 against 472 nits)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 20
vs
Honor View 20

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2244 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.2:9
PPI 381 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% 97.5%
PWM 14880 Hz Not detected
Response time 16.6 ms 39 ms
Contrast 2172:1 1230:1
Max. Brightness
Mate 20 +63%
767 nits
Honor View 20
472 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 156.9 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate 20 +3%
88%
Honor View 20
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 20 and Huawei Honor View 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 720 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate 20
642
Honor View 20 +6%
682
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 20
2218
Honor View 20 +9%
2410
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mate 20
272049
Honor View 20 +8%
294578
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 20
374032
Honor View 20 +1%
379620
AnTuTu 8 Rating (149th and 145th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 10.1 Magic UI 4.0
OS size 14.9 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge 2.0 (58% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 20 +34%
19:42 hr
Honor View 20
14:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 20
14:38 hr
Honor View 20 +6%
15:26 hr
Talk (3G)
Mate 20
22:50 hr
Honor View 20 +33%
30:00 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (83rd and 110th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 2 (48 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (BSI CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
-
Depth lens - - Pixel size: 1.4 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 5760 x 4304
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version - 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 20
78.4 dB
Honor View 20 +8%
84.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2018 December 2018
Release date November 2018 December 2018
Launch price ~ 722 USD ~ 475 USD
SAR (head) 0.44 W/kg 0.89 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 1.25 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Mate 20. It has a better display, camera, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (77.8%)
2 (22.2%)
Total votes: 9

