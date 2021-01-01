Huawei Mate 20 X vs Apple iPhone XS
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.2-inch Huawei Mate 20 X (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on October 16, 2018, against the Apple iPhone XS, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 X
- Comes with 2342 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2658 mAh
- Has a 1.4 inches larger screen size
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Shows 50% longer battery life (108 vs 72 hours)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Fingerprint scanner
- 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (403K versus 342K)
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Thinner bezels – 5.13% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS
- 33% higher pixel density (458 vs 345 PPI)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
- Better grip in hands – the body is 14.5 mm narrower
- Weighs 55 grams less
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|7.2 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2240 pixels
|1125 x 2436 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.6:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|345 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.03%
|82.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|97.4%
|98.8%
|PWM
|242 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|3.4 ms
|4.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|174.6 mm (6.87 inches)
|143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
|Width
|85.4 mm (3.36 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|8.15 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|232 gramm (8.18 oz)
|177 gramm (6.24 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP10
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|10.1
|-
|OS size
|18 GB
|11.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|2658 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:43 hr
|2:40 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|40 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7360 x 4912
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|3 (40 MP + 24 MP + 8 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 X from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5632 x 4224
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|-
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|21
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2018
|September 2018
|Release date
|October 2018
|September 2018
|Launch price
|~ 1035 USD
|~ 1100 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.42 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.95 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone XS. But if the battery life, camera, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 20 X.
