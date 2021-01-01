Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 20 X vs iPhone XS Max – which one to choose?

Huawei Mate 20 X vs Apple iPhone XS Max

VS
Huawei Mate 20 X
Apple iPhone XS Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.2-inch Huawei Mate 20 X (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on October 16, 2018, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 X
  • Comes with 1826 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3174 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 37% longer battery life (108 vs 79 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
  • 32% higher pixel density (456 vs 345 PPI)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8 mm narrower
  • Weighs 24 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 20 X
vs
iPhone XS Max

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 7.2 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2240 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.6:9 19.4:9
PPI 345 ppi 456 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.03% 85.41%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% 98.8%
PWM 242 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms 11.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mate 20 X
642 nits
iPhone XS Max +1%
651 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 174.6 mm (6.87 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 85.4 mm (3.36 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8.15 mm (0.32 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 232 gramm (8.18 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate 20 X +3%
88.03%
iPhone XS Max
85.41%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 20 X and Apple iPhone XS Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 720 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mate 20 X
304375
iPhone XS Max
304281
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 20 X +2%
403334
iPhone XS Max
396012
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM 10.1 -
OS size 18 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3174 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:43 hr 03:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 20 X +39%
15:32 hr
iPhone XS Max
11:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 20 X +31%
17:56 hr
iPhone XS Max
13:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Mate 20 X +77%
28:49 hr
iPhone XS Max
16:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 24 MP + 8 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 X from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mate 20 X +7%
118
iPhone XS Max
110
Video quality
Generic camera score
Mate 20 X +6%
111
iPhone XS Max
105

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version - 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 20 X +9%
84.1 dB
iPhone XS Max
77.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2018 September 2018
Release date October 2018 September 2018
Launch price ~ 1035 USD ~ 1212 USD
SAR (head) 0.42 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.95 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone XS Max. But if the battery life, camera, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 20 X.

