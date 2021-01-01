Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 20 X vs ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL – which one to choose?

Huawei Mate 20 X vs Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL

Хуавей Мейт 20 Х
Huawei Mate 20 X
Асус РОГ Фон 2 ZS660KL
Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.2-inch Huawei Mate 20 X (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on October 16, 2018, against the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 X
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.61 inch larger screen size
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 7.43% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (132 vs 108 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (496K versus 395K)
  • 13% higher pixel density (391 vs 345 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.8 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 20 X
vs
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 7.2 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2240 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.6:9 19.5:9
PPI 345 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 88.03% 80.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% -
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 3.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mate 20 X +5%
649 nits
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
618 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 174.6 mm (6.87 inches) 171 mm (6.73 inches)
Width 85.4 mm (3.36 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.15 mm (0.32 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 232 gramm (8.18 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Mate 20 X +9%
88.03%
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
80.6%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 20 X and Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Adreno 640
GPU clock 720 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 20 X
395542
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +26%
496489
AnTuTu Android Rating (90th and 42nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM 10.1 ROG UI
OS size 18 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:43 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 20 X
15:32 hr
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
15:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 20 X
17:56 hr
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +44%
25:36 hr
Talk (3G)
Mate 20 X
28:49 hr
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +40%
40:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 125°
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 24 MP + 8 MP) 2 (48 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 X from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 27 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ad)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version - 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 21 18
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 20 X
83.6 dB
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +2%
85 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2018 July 2019
Release date October 2018 September 2019
Launch price ~ 1035 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.42 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.95 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 20 X.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

