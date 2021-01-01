Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 20 X vs Honor 10i – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 7.2-inch Huawei Mate 20 X (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on October 16, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 10i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 X
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (403K versus 154K)
  • Has a 0.99 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Delivers 72% higher maximum brightness (642 against 374 nits)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10i
  • 20% higher pixel density (415 vs 345 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 11.8 mm narrower
  • Weighs 68 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 20 X
vs
Honor 10i

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 7.2 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2240 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.6:9 19.5:9
PPI 345 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.03% 83.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% -
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 3.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mate 20 X +72%
642 nits
Honor 10i
374 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 174.6 mm (6.87 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 85.4 mm (3.36 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.15 mm (0.32 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 232 gramm (8.18 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate 20 X +6%
88.03%
Honor 10i
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 20 X and Huawei Honor 10i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Mali-G51
GPU clock 720 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 20 X
n/a
Honor 10i
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mate 20 X +128%
304375
Honor 10i
133319
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 20 X +161%
403334
Honor 10i
154782
Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM 10.1 EMUI 9.1
OS size 18 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:43 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 20 X
15:32 hr
Honor 10i
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 20 X
17:56 hr
Honor 10i
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mate 20 X
28:49 hr
Honor 10i
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 5288 x 3968
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 24 MP + 8 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 X from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version - 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 21 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 20 X
84.1 dB
Honor 10i
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced October 2018 March 2019
Release date October 2018 April 2019
Launch price ~ 1035 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.42 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.95 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 20 X is definitely a better buy.

