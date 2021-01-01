Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 20 X vs Honor 20 – which one to choose?

Huawei Mate 20 X vs Honor 20

Хуавей Мейт 20 Х
VS
Хуавей Хонор 20
Huawei Mate 20 X
Huawei Honor 20

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.2-inch Huawei Mate 20 X (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on October 16, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 20, which is powered by the same chip and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 X
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.94 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1250 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3750 mAh
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (108 vs 89 hours)
  • Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (642 against 451 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20
  • 19% higher pixel density (412 vs 345 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 11.4 mm narrower
  • Weighs 58 grams less
  • The phone is 7-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 20 X
vs
Honor 20

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 7.2 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2240 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.6:9 19.5:9
PPI 345 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.03% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% 98.6%
PWM 242 Hz Not detected
Response time 3.4 ms 35.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 875:1
Max. Brightness
Mate 20 X +42%
642 nits
Honor 20
451 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 174.6 mm (6.87 inches) 154.25 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 85.4 mm (3.36 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.15 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 232 gramm (8.18 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate 20 X +5%
88.03%
Honor 20
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 20 X and Huawei Honor 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 720 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 20 X
n/a
Honor 20
2345
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mate 20 X
304375
Honor 20 +1%
307907
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 20 X
403334
Honor 20
402897
AnTuTu Benchmark Smartphone Scores (134th and 136th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM 10.1 Magic 4.0
OS size 18 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:43 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 20 X +16%
15:32 hr
Honor 20
13:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 20 X +24%
17:56 hr
Honor 20
14:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Mate 20 X
28:49 hr
Honor 20 +13%
32:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 117°
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 24 MP + 8 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 X from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version - 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 20 X +4%
84.1 dB
Honor 20
81 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2018 May 2019
Release date October 2018 June 2019
Launch price ~ 1035 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 0.42 W/kg 0.84 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.95 W/kg 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Mate 20 X. It has a better battery life, camera, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone XS or Huawei Mate 20 X
2. Huawei P30 Pro or Mate 20 X
3. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra or Huawei Mate 20 X
4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus or Huawei Mate 20 X
5. Huawei Honor Note 10 or Mate 20 X
6. Xiaomi Mi 9T or Huawei Honor 20
7. Apple iPhone 11 or Huawei Honor 20
8. Apple iPhone XR or Huawei Honor 20
9. Huawei Nova 5T or Honor 20
10. Huawei P40 Lite or Honor 20

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish