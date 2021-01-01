Huawei Mate 20 X vs Honor 8X
Here we compared two smartphones: the 7.2-inch Huawei Mate 20 X (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on October 16, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 8X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 X
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (403K versus 138K)
- Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1250 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3750 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (642 against 423 nits)
- Shows 13% longer battery life (108 vs 96 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 22.5W fast charging
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X
- 15% higher pixel density (396 vs 345 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8.8 mm narrower
- Weighs 57 grams less
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|7.2 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2240 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.6:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|345 ppi
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.03%
|84%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|97.4%
|99.5%
|PWM
|242 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|3.4 ms
|39.6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|880:1
Design and build
|Height
|174.6 mm (6.87 inches)
|160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|85.4 mm (3.36 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.15 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|232 gramm (8.18 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP10
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 400 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|ROM
|10.1
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|18 GB
|17 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3750 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:43 hr
|2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|40 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7360 x 4912
|5160 x 3872
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (40 MP + 24 MP + 8 MP)
|2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 X from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5632 x 4224
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|-
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|21
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2018
|September 2018
|Release date
|October 2018
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 1035 USD
|~ 225 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.42 W/kg
|0.81 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.95 W/kg
|1.02 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 20 X is definitely a better buy.
