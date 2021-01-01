Here we compared two smartphones: the 7.2-inch Huawei Mate 20 X (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on October 16, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 9, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 960 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.