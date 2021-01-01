Huawei Mate 20 X vs Honor 9
Here we compared two smartphones: the 7.2-inch Huawei Mate 20 X (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on October 16, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 9, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 960 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 X
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Has a 2.1 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 1800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3200 mAh
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (403K versus 198K)
- Thinner bezels – 17.79% more screen real estate
- Shows 40% longer battery life (108 vs 77 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9
- 24% higher pixel density (428 vs 345 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 14.5 mm narrower
- Weighs 77 grams less
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|7.2 inches
|5.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2240 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.6:9
|16:9
|PPI
|345 ppi
|428 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.03%
|70.24%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|97.4%
|-
|PWM
|242 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|3.4 ms
|32.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1310:1
Design and build
|Height
|174.6 mm (6.87 inches)
|147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
|Width
|85.4 mm (3.36 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|8.15 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|232 gramm (8.18 oz)
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|HiSilicon Kirin 960
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP10
|Mali-G71 MP8
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|1037 MHz
|FLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|~282 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|10.1
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|18 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3200 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:43 hr
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|40 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7360 x 4912
|5160 x 3872
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital (lossless), 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (40 MP + 24 MP + 8 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 X from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5632 x 4224
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|-
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|21
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2018
|June 2017
|Release date
|October 2018
|July 2017
|Launch price
|~ 1035 USD
|~ 337 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.42 W/kg
|1.26 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.95 W/kg
|1.26 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 20 X is definitely a better buy.
