Here we compared two smartphones: the 7.2-inch Huawei Mate 20 X (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on October 16, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 9, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 960 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 X
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has a 2.1 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3200 mAh
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (403K versus 198K)
  • Thinner bezels – 17.79% more screen real estate
  • Shows 40% longer battery life (108 vs 77 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9
  • 24% higher pixel density (428 vs 345 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 14.5 mm narrower
  • Weighs 77 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 20 X
vs
Honor 9

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 7.2 inches 5.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2240 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.6:9 16:9
PPI 345 ppi 428 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 88.03% 70.24%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% -
PWM 242 Hz Not detected
Response time 3.4 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1310:1
Max. Brightness
Mate 20 X +24%
642 nits
Honor 9
519 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 174.6 mm (6.87 inches) 147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 85.4 mm (3.36 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.15 mm (0.32 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 232 gramm (8.18 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Blue Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate 20 X +25%
88.03%
Honor 9
70.24%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 20 X and Huawei Honor 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 HiSilicon Kirin 960
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Mali-G71 MP8
GPU clock 720 MHz 1037 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~282 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Mate 20 X +83%
3407
Honor 9
1859
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Mate 20 X +57%
9715
Honor 9
6178
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mate 20 X +112%
304375
Honor 9
143670
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 20 X +103%
403334
Honor 9
198567
Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM 10.1 EMUI 9.1
OS size 18 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:43 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 20 X +36%
15:32 hr
Honor 9
11:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 20 X +87%
17:56 hr
Honor 9
9:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Mate 20 X +35%
28:49 hr
Honor 9
21:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 5160 x 3872
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital (lossless), 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 24 MP + 8 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Monochrome lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 X from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mate 20 X
118
Honor 9
n/a
Video quality
Generic camera score
Mate 20 X
111
Honor 9
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version - 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 21 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 20 X
84.1 dB
Honor 9 +1%
85.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced October 2018 June 2017
Release date October 2018 July 2017
Launch price ~ 1035 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.42 W/kg 1.26 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.95 W/kg 1.26 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 20 X is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

