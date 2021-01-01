Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 20 X vs Honor Note 10 – which one to choose?

Huawei Mate 20 X vs Honor Note 10

Хуавей Мейт 20 Х
Huawei Mate 20 X
VS
Хуавей Хонор Ноте 10
Huawei Honor Note 10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 7.2-inch Huawei Mate 20 X (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on October 16, 2018, against the Huawei Honor Note 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 X
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (649 against 592 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 6.28% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 20 X
vs
Honor Note 10

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 7.2 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2240 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.6:9 18.5:9
PPI 345 ppi 355 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 88.03% 81.75%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% -
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 3.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mate 20 X +10%
649 nits
Honor Note 10
592 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 174.6 mm (6.87 inches) 177 mm (6.97 inches)
Width 85.4 mm (3.36 inches) 85 mm (3.35 inches)
Thickness 8.15 mm (0.32 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 232 gramm (8.18 oz) 230 gramm (8.11 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Mate 20 X +8%
88.03%
Honor Note 10
81.75%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 20 X and Huawei Honor Note 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 720 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Mate 20 X +78%
3380
Honor Note 10
1896
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Mate 20 X +47%
9832
Honor Note 10
6689
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1
ROM 10.1 EMUI 8.2
OS size 18 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4900 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:43 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 20 X
15:32 hr
Honor Note 10
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 20 X
17:56 hr
Honor Note 10
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mate 20 X
28:49 hr
Honor Note 10
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 24 MP + 8 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX550 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 X from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version - 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 21 18
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 20 X
83.6 dB
Honor Note 10
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced October 2018 July 2018
Release date October 2018 August 2019
Launch price ~ 1035 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.42 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.95 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 20 X is definitely a better buy.

