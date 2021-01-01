Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 20 X vs Honor X10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 7.2-inch Huawei Mate 20 X (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on October 16, 2018, against the Huawei Honor X10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 X
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Delivers 44% higher maximum brightness (649 against 450 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X10
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • 15% higher pixel density (397 vs 345 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.9 mm narrower
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 29 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 20 X
vs
Honor X10

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 7.2 inches 6.63 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2240 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.6:9 20:9
PPI 345 ppi 397 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 88.03% 84.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% -
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 3.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mate 20 X +44%
649 nits
Honor X10
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 174.6 mm (6.87 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 85.4 mm (3.36 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.15 mm (0.32 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 232 gramm (8.18 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Mate 20 X +4%
88.03%
Honor X10
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 20 X and Huawei Honor X10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 HiSilicon Kirin 820
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Mali-G57 MP6
GPU clock 720 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~579 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 20 X
n/a
Honor X10
2406
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 20 X +7%
395542
Honor X10
369760
AnTuTu 8 Ranking List (90th and 107th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM 10.1 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 18 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:43 hr 1:39 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 20 X
15:32 hr
Honor X10
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 20 X
17:56 hr
Honor X10
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mate 20 X
28:49 hr
Honor X10
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 7864 x 5200
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 24 MP + 8 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 X from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version - 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 21 21
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 20 X
83.6 dB
Honor X10
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced October 2018 May 2020
Release date October 2018 May 2020
Launch price ~ 1035 USD ~ 237 USD
SAR (head) 0.42 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.95 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 20 X. But if the display and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor X10.

