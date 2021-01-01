Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 20 X vs Honor X10 Max – which one to choose?

Huawei Mate 20 X vs Honor X10 Max

Хуавей Мейт 20 Х
Huawei Mate 20 X
VS
Хуавей Хонор X10 Макс
Huawei Honor X10 Max

Here we compared two smartphones: the 7.2-inch Huawei Mate 20 X (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on October 16, 2018, against the Huawei Honor X10 Max, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 X
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (649 against 494 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (395K versus 311K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X10 Max
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 20 X
vs
Honor X10 Max

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 7.2 inches 7.09 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2240 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.6:9 19.9:9
PPI 345 ppi 356 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 88.03% 84.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% -
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 3.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mate 20 X +31%
649 nits
Honor X10 Max
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 174.6 mm (6.87 inches) 174.4 mm (6.87 inches)
Width 85.4 mm (3.36 inches) 84.9 mm (3.34 inches)
Thickness 8.15 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 232 gramm (8.18 oz) 232 gramm (8.18 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Mate 20 X +4%
88.03%
Honor X10 Max
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 20 X and Huawei Honor X10 Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Mali-G57 MC4
GPU clock 720 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 20 X +27%
395542
Honor X10 Max
311254

Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM 10.1 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 18 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:43 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 20 X
15:32 hr
Honor X10 Max
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 20 X
17:56 hr
Honor X10 Max
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mate 20 X
28:49 hr
Honor X10 Max
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 24 MP + 8 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 X from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version - 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 21 12
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 20 X
83.6 dB
Honor X10 Max
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced October 2018 July 2020
Release date October 2018 August 2020
Launch price ~ 1035 USD ~ 287 USD
SAR (head) 0.42 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.95 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Mate 20 X. It has a better performance, camera, connectivity, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (83.3%)
1 (16.7%)
Total votes: 6

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Mate 20 X or Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
2. Huawei Mate 20 X or Huawei P30
3. Huawei Mate 20 X or Honor 20
4. Huawei Mate 20 X or Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
5. Huawei Mate 20 X or Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
6. Huawei Honor X10 Max or Honor X10
7. Huawei Honor X10 Max or Xiaomi Mi Max 3
8. Huawei Honor X10 Max or Note 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish