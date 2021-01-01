Huawei Mate 20 X vs Mate 20 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.2-inch Huawei Mate 20 X (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on October 16, 2018, against the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 X
- Has a 0.81 inch larger screen size
- Shows 27% longer battery life (108 vs 85 hours)
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (403K versus 337K)
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Pro
- 56% higher pixel density (538 vs 345 PPI)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 15W
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 13.1 mm narrower
- Reverse charging feature
- Weighs 43 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
74
68
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
72
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
73
72
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|7.2 inches
|6.39 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2240 pixels
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.6:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|345 ppi
|538 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.03%
|88.14%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.4%
|99.1%
|PWM
|242 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|3.4 ms
|4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|174.6 mm (6.87 inches)
|157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
|Width
|85.4 mm (3.36 inches)
|72.3 mm (2.85 inches)
|Thickness
|8.15 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|232 gramm (8.18 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP10
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
681
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2442
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mate 20 X +13%
304375
269860
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 20 X +19%
403334
337948
AnTuTu Android Ranking List (134th and 163rd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|10.1
|EMUI 10.1
|OS size
|18 GB
|15.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:43 hr
|1:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 20 X +13%
15:32 hr
13:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 20 X +15%
17:56 hr
15:22 hr
Talk (3G)
28:49 hr
28:43 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|40 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7360 x 4912
|7360 x 4912
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (40 MP + 24 MP + 8 MP)
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 X from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5632 x 4224
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Mate 20 X +4%
118
114
Video quality
97
97
Generic camera score
Mate 20 X +2%
111
109
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|-
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|21
|21
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2018
|October 2018
|Release date
|October 2018
|November 2018
|Launch price
|~ 1035 USD
|~ 972 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.42 W/kg
|0.4 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.95 W/kg
|0.96 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 20 X. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.
