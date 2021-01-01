Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 20 X vs Mate 20 Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei Mate 20 X vs Mate 20 Pro

Хуавей Мейт 20 Х
VS
Хуавей Мейт 20 Про
Huawei Mate 20 X
Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.2-inch Huawei Mate 20 X (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on October 16, 2018, against the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 X
  • Has a 0.81 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (108 vs 85 hours)
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (403K versus 337K)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Pro
  • 56% higher pixel density (538 vs 345 PPI)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 15W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 13.1 mm narrower
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 43 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 20 X
vs
Mate 20 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 7.2 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2240 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.6:9 19.5:9
PPI 345 ppi 538 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 88.03% 88.14%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% 99.1%
PWM 242 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms 4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mate 20 X
642 nits
Mate 20 Pro +1%
646 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 174.6 mm (6.87 inches) 157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 85.4 mm (3.36 inches) 72.3 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 8.15 mm (0.32 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 232 gramm (8.18 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate 20 X
88.03%
Mate 20 Pro
88.14%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 20 X and Huawei Mate 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 720 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mate 20 X +13%
304375
Mate 20 Pro
269860
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 20 X +19%
403334
Mate 20 Pro
337948
AnTuTu Android Ranking List (134th and 163rd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM 10.1 EMUI 10.1
OS size 18 GB 15.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:43 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 20 X +13%
15:32 hr
Mate 20 Pro
13:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 20 X +15%
17:56 hr
Mate 20 Pro
15:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Mate 20 X
28:49 hr
Mate 20 Pro
28:43 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 24 MP + 8 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 X from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2 f/2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mate 20 X +4%
118
Mate 20 Pro
114
Video quality
Generic camera score
Mate 20 X +2%
111
Mate 20 Pro
109

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version - 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 21 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 20 X +8%
84.1 dB
Mate 20 Pro
77.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2018 October 2018
Release date October 2018 November 2018
Launch price ~ 1035 USD ~ 972 USD
SAR (head) 0.42 W/kg 0.4 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.95 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 20 X. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
