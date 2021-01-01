Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 30 Pro vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Huawei Mate 30 Pro vs Apple iPhone 11

Huawei Mate 30 Pro
VS
Apple iPhone 11

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.53-inch Huawei Mate 30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990) that was released on September 19, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Comes with 1390 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3110 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 15.1% more screen real estate
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (103 vs 94 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 25% higher pixel density (409 vs 326 PPI)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • 69% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1310 and 777 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 30 Pro
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1176 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 94.1% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% 99.8%
PWM 245 Hz Not detected
Response time 3.4 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 999:1
Max. Brightness
Mate 30 Pro +5%
671 nits
iPhone 11
639 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.1 mm (6.22 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 73.1 mm (2.88 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
Mate 30 Pro +19%
94.1%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 600 MHz -
FLOPS ~768 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate 30 Pro
777
iPhone 11 +69%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 30 Pro
3067
iPhone 11 +12%
3442
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 30 Pro
479924
iPhone 11 +7%
513644

Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM EMUI 11 -
OS size 27.3 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 40 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (27 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 30 Pro
14:58 hr
iPhone 11 +5%
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 30 Pro
18:19 hr
iPhone 11 +1%
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Mate 30 Pro +15%
20:10 hr
iPhone 11
17:45 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (82nd and 77th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8500 x 4700 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX608 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Mate 30 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mate 30 Pro +2%
131
iPhone 11
129
Video quality
Mate 30 Pro
100
iPhone 11 +9%
109
Generic camera score
Mate 30 Pro +2%
121
iPhone 11
119

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 30 Pro
82 dB
iPhone 11 +1%
83 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2019 September 2019
Release date November 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.4 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. But if the performance and software are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 11.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
12 (75%)
4 (25%)
Total votes: 16

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
