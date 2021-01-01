Huawei Mate 30 Pro vs Apple iPhone 12
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.53-inch Huawei Mate 30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990) that was released on September 19, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30 Pro
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Comes with 1685 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2815 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Shows 23% longer battery life (103 vs 84 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Thinner bezels – 8.1% more screen real estate
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (577K versus 479K)
- 12% higher pixel density (460 vs 409 PPI)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
74
80
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
82
92
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
86
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
84
78
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
83
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
79
84
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1176 x 2400 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen to body ratio
|94.1%
|86%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|98.1%
|99.4%
|PWM
|245 Hz
|226 Hz
|Response time
|3.4 ms
|16 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|164 gramm (5.78 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Red
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 990
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2860 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP16
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~768 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
777
iPhone 12 +103%
1581
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3067
iPhone 12 +31%
4032
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
479924
iPhone 12 +20%
577345
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|ROM
|EMUI 11
|-
|OS size
|27.3 GB
|7 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|2815 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (27 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min)
|Yes (58% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 30 Pro +17%
14:58 hr
12:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 30 Pro +39%
18:19 hr
13:04 hr
Talk (3G)
Mate 30 Pro +4%
20:10 hr
19:27 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|40 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8500 x 4700
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX608 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|Yes
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei Mate 30 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
131
iPhone 12 +1%
132
Video quality
100
iPhone 12 +12%
112
Generic camera score
121
iPhone 12 +1%
122
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|21
|22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2019
|October 2020
|Release date
|November 2019
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
|~ 1000 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.4 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.96 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and software are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 12. But if the battery life and camera are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 30 Pro.
