Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 30 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei Mate 30 Pro vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Хуавей Мейт 30 Про
Huawei Mate 30 Pro
VS
Эпл Айфон 12 Про
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.53-inch Huawei Mate 30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990) that was released on September 19, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30 Pro
  • Comes with 1685 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2815 mAh
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (103 vs 81 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 8.1% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (592K versus 479K)
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (786 against 671 nits)
  • 12% higher pixel density (460 vs 409 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 30 Pro
vs
iPhone 12 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1176 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Ceramic Shield
Screen to body ratio 94.1% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% 99.6%
PWM 245 Hz 277 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mate 30 Pro
671 nits
iPhone 12 Pro +17%
786 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.1 mm (6.22 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 73.1 mm (2.88 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
Mate 30 Pro +9%
94.1%
iPhone 12 Pro
86%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2860 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Apple GPU
GPU clock 600 MHz -
FLOPS ~768 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate 30 Pro
777
iPhone 12 Pro +107%
1611
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 30 Pro
3067
iPhone 12 Pro +32%
4050
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 30 Pro
479924
iPhone 12 Pro +24%
592964

Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM EMUI 11 -
OS size 27.3 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 2815 mAh
Charge power 40 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (27 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min) Yes (59% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 30 Pro +20%
14:58 hr
iPhone 12 Pro
12:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 30 Pro +29%
18:19 hr
iPhone 12 Pro
14:06 hr
Talk (3G)
Mate 30 Pro +11%
20:10 hr
iPhone 12 Pro
18:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8500 x 4700 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX608 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Depth lens Yes Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Mate 30 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Mate 30 Pro
100
iPhone 12 Pro +12%
112
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 30 Pro
82 dB
iPhone 12 Pro +12%
91.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2019 October 2020
Release date November 2019 October 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 1250 USD
SAR (head) 0.4 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 12 Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 30 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Mate 30 Pro and iPhone 11
2. Mate 30 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro
3. Mate 30 Pro and Galaxy S20 Plus
4. Mate 30 Pro and P40 Pro
5. Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30
6. iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone XR
7. iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max
8. iPhone 12 Pro and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
9. iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 mini
10. iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 8 Plus

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish