Huawei Mate 30 Pro vs Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Хуавей Мейт 30 Про
VS
Эпл Айфон 8 Плюс
Huawei Mate 30 Pro
Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.53-inch Huawei Mate 30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990) that was released on September 19, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 8 Plus, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30 Pro
  • Thinner bezels – 26.7% more screen real estate
  • Comes with 1809 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2691 mAh
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (499K versus 242K)
  • Has a 1.03 inches larger screen size
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (103 vs 81 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8 Plus
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 940 and 771 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 30 Pro
vs
iPhone 8 Plus

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1176 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 16:9
PPI 409 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 94.1% 67.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% 99.9%
PWM 245 Hz Not detected
Response time 3.4 ms 32 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1471:1
Max. Brightness
Mate 30 Pro +9%
674 nits
iPhone 8 Plus
621 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.1 mm (6.22 inches) 158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 73.1 mm (2.88 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate 30 Pro +40%
94.1%
iPhone 8 Plus
67.4%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Apple iPhone 8 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Apple GPU
GPU clock 600 MHz -
FLOPS ~768 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate 30 Pro
771
iPhone 8 Plus +22%
940
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 30 Pro +23%
3039
iPhone 8 Plus
2475
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mate 30 Pro +90%
355958
iPhone 8 Plus
187655
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 30 Pro +106%
499219
iPhone 8 Plus
242575
Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM EMUI 11 -
OS size 27.3 GB 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 2691 mAh
Charge power 40 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (27 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 30 Pro +18%
14:58 hr
iPhone 8 Plus
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 30 Pro +25%
18:19 hr
iPhone 8 Plus
14:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Mate 30 Pro +18%
20:10 hr
iPhone 8 Plus
17:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8500 x 4700 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 57 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX608 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Mate 30 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 30 Pro +2%
82 dB
iPhone 8 Plus
80.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2019 September 2017
Release date November 2019 September 2017
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) 0.4 W/kg 0.94 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 30 Pro is definitely a better buy.

