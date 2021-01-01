Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 30 Pro vs iPhone XS – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.53-inch Huawei Mate 30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990) that was released on September 19, 2019, against the Apple iPhone XS, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30 Pro
  • Comes with 1842 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2658 mAh
  • Has a 0.73 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 43% longer battery life (103 vs 72 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Thinner bezels – 11.2% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • 12% higher pixel density (458 vs 409 PPI)
  • 43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1109 and 777 points
  • Weighs 21 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 30 Pro
vs
iPhone XS

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.53 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1176 x 2400 pixels 2436 x 1125 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 94.1% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% 98.8%
PWM 245 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mate 30 Pro +3%
671 nits
iPhone XS
651 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.1 mm (6.22 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 73.1 mm (2.88 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
Mate 30 Pro +14%
94.1%
iPhone XS
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Apple iPhone XS in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 600 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~768 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate 30 Pro
777
iPhone XS +43%
1109
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 30 Pro +10%
3067
iPhone XS
2798
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 30 Pro +6%
479924
iPhone XS
452573

Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM EMUI 11 -
OS size 27.3 GB 11.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 2658 mAh
Charge power 40 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (27 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 30 Pro +43%
14:58 hr
iPhone XS
10:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 30 Pro +62%
18:19 hr
iPhone XS
11:21 hr
Talk (3G)
Mate 30 Pro +43%
20:10 hr
iPhone XS
14:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8500 x 4700 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX608 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Mate 30 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 16
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 30 Pro
82 dB
iPhone XS +6%
86.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2019 September 2018
Release date November 2019 September 2018
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 1100 USD
SAR (head) 0.4 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone XS.

