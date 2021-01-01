Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 30 Pro vs ROG Phone 3 – which one to choose?

Huawei Mate 30 Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 3

Huawei Mate 30 Pro
VS
Asus ROG Phone 3

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.53-inch Huawei Mate 30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990) that was released on September 19, 2019, against the Asus ROG Phone 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Thinner bezels – 14.2% more screen real estate
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 42 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 3
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (120 vs 103 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (619K versus 480K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1006 and 786 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 30 Pro
vs
ROG Phone 3

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1176 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 94.1% 79.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% 99.9%
PWM 245 Hz 255 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mate 30 Pro
691 nits
ROG Phone 3 +6%
730 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.1 mm (6.22 inches) 171 mm (6.73 inches)
Width 73.1 mm (2.88 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9.85 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate 30 Pro +18%
94.1%
ROG Phone 3
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Asus ROG Phone 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
Max. clock 2860 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Adreno 650
GPU clock 600 MHz 645 MHz
FLOPS ~768 GFLOPS ~1365 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate 30 Pro
786
ROG Phone 3 +28%
1006
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 30 Pro
3125
ROG Phone 3 +9%
3398
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 30 Pro
480554
ROG Phone 3 +29%
619215
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking List (62nd and 14th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM EMUI 11 ROG UI
OS size 27.3 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 40 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (27 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (75% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 30 Pro +3%
14:58 hr
ROG Phone 3
14:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 30 Pro
18:19 hr
ROG Phone 3 +6%
19:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Mate 30 Pro
20:10 hr
ROG Phone 3 +90%
38:12 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (84th and 21st place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8500 x 4700 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 125°
Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX608 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Mate 30 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.83"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 30 Pro
82 dB
ROG Phone 3 +10%
90.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2019 July 2020
Release date November 2019 October 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.4 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Asus ROG Phone 3. But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 30 Pro.

