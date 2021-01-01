Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.53-inch Huawei Mate 30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990) that was released on September 19, 2019, against the Asus ROG Phone 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.