Huawei Mate 30 Pro vs Google Pixel 6 Pro VS Huawei Mate 30 Pro Google Pixel 6 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.53-inch Huawei Mate 30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990) that was released on September 19, 2019, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30 Pro Shows 23% longer battery life (103 vs 84 hours)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Thinner bezels – 5.3% more screen real estate

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

25% higher pixel density (512 vs 409 PPI)

Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (859 against 680 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom

The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Comes with 503 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4500 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (675K versus 573K)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Huawei Mate 30 Pro Price Google Pixel 6 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.53 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1176 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 409 ppi 512 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 94.1% 88.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.1% - PWM 245 Hz - Response time 3.4 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Mate 30 Pro 680 nits Pixel 6 Pro +26% 859 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 158.1 mm (6.22 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 73.1 mm (2.88 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mate 30 Pro +6% 94.1% Pixel 6 Pro 88.8%

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 12 ROM EMUI 11 Stock Android OS size 27.3 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 40 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8500 x 4700 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 4x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 114° Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 80 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 104 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 18 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX608 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Depth lens Yes - Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Huawei Mate 30 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 11.1 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3840 x 2880 Aperture f/2 f/2.0 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size - 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mate 30 Pro 131 Pixel 6 Pro n/a Video quality Mate 30 Pro 100 Pixel 6 Pro n/a Generic camera score Mate 30 Pro 121 Pixel 6 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 21 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Mate 30 Pro 82 dB Pixel 6 Pro n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2019 October 2021 Release date November 2019 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.4 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.