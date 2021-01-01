Huawei Mate 30 Pro vs Honor 20 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.53-inch Huawei Mate 30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990) that was released on September 19, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (671 against 483 nits)
- Supports wireless charging up to 27W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Thinner bezels – 10% more screen real estate
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
- 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (479K versus 399K)
- Stereo speakers
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20 Pro
- Weighs 16 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
74
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
74
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
84
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.26 inches
|Resolution
|1176 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|412 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|94.1%
|84.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|98.1%
|100%
|PWM
|245 Hz
|333 Hz
|Response time
|3.4 ms
|33 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
|154.6 mm (6.09 inches)
|Width
|73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Red
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 990
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|2860 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP16
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~768 GFLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate 30 Pro +11%
777
699
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 30 Pro +21%
3067
2528
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 30 Pro +20%
479924
399245
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking List (55th and 88th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|EMUI 11
|Magic 3.1
|OS size
|27.3 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (27 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:58 hr
Honor 20 Pro +4%
15:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 30 Pro +21%
18:19 hr
15:00 hr
Talk (3G)
20:10 hr
Honor 20 Pro +45%
29:18 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (82nd and 70th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|40 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8500 x 4700
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|117°
|Lenses
|4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX608 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|Yes
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei Mate 30 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Huawei Honor 20 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Mate 30 Pro +12%
131
117
Video quality
Mate 30 Pro +3%
100
97
Generic camera score
Mate 30 Pro +9%
121
111
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|21
|21
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2019
|May 2019
|Release date
|November 2019
|June 2019
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
|~ 437 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.4 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.96 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 30 Pro is definitely a better buy.
