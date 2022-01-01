Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 30 Pro vs Honor 50 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Huawei Mate 30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990) that was released on September 19, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (575K versus 511K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (34:31 vs 31:01 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (742 against 681 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Weighs 23 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 30 Pro
vs
Honor 50

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1176 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 94.1% 89.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% 100%
PWM 245 Hz 120 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms 2.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mate 30 Pro
681 nits
Honor 50 +9%
742 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158.1 mm (6.22 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 73.1 mm (2.88 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red White, Black, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate 30 Pro +5%
94.1%
Honor 50
89.7%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Huawei Honor 50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 600 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~768 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate 30 Pro
774
Honor 50 +1%
780
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 30 Pro +3%
3048
Honor 50
2959
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mate 30 Pro +12%
575051
Honor 50
511649
CPU 158654 160022
GPU 233745 156981
Memory 73909 78639
UX 109607 116871
Total score 575051 511649
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mate 30 Pro +31%
3284
Honor 50
2505
Stability 46% 99%
Graphics test 19 FPS 15 FPS
Graphics score 3284 2505
PCMark 3.0 score - 11962
AnTuTu 9 Smartphone Scores (151st and 190th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM EMUI 11 Magic UI 4.2
OS size 27.3 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 40 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (27 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:54 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:04 hr 11:48 hr
Watching video 14:55 hr 15:11 hr
Gaming 04:21 hr 05:34 hr
Standby 94 hr 116 hr
General battery life
Mate 30 Pro
31:01 hr
Honor 50 +11%
34:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8500 x 4700 12032 x 9024
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX608 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens Yes - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Mate 30 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.14"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 30 Pro
82 dB
Honor 50 +13%
92.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2019 June 2021
Release date November 2019 June 2021
SAR (head) 0.4 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. But if the display, software, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 50.

