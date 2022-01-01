Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Huawei Mate 30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990) that was released on September 19, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.