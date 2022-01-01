Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 30 Pro vs Honor 70 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Huawei Mate 30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990) that was released on September 19, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 33 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 70
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 9-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh
  • Delivers 10% higher peak brightness (751 against 683 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 30 Pro
vs
Honor 70

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1176 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 94.1% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% 99.6%
PWM 245 Hz 61 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms 2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Mate 30 Pro
683 nits
Honor 70 +10%
751 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158.1 mm (6.22 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 73.1 mm (2.88 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.91 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate 30 Pro +4%
94.1%
Honor 70
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Huawei Honor 70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 600 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~768 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate 30 Pro
774
Honor 70 +19%
923
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 30 Pro +9%
3047
Honor 70
2795
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mate 30 Pro +6%
572152
Honor 70
538346
CPU 158654 162664
GPU 233745 166021
Memory 73909 87124
UX 109607 129564
Total score 572152 538346
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mate 30 Pro +25%
3284
Honor 70
2633
Stability 46% -
Graphics test 19 FPS 15 FPS
Graphics score 3284 2633
PCMark 3.0 score - 11384
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 12
ROM EMUI 11 Magic UI 6.1
OS size 27.3 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 40 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (27 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min) Yes (71% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:04 hr 12:02 hr
Watching video 14:55 hr 14:45 hr
Gaming 04:21 hr 04:54 hr
Standby 94 hr 100 hr
General battery life
Mate 30 Pro
31:01 hr
Honor 70 +5%
32:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 54 megapixels
Image resolution 8500 x 4700 8768 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 122°
Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP) 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX608 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Mate 30 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Honor 70 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2 f/2.4
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mate 30 Pro +14%
131
Honor 70
115
Video quality
Mate 30 Pro
100
Honor 70 +29%
129
Generic camera score
Mate 30 Pro +5%
121
Honor 70
115

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 30 Pro +2%
82 dB
Honor 70
80.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2019 May 2022
Release date November 2019 June 2022
SAR (head) 0.4 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 70. But if the performance, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 30 Pro.

