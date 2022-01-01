Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Huawei Mate 30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990) that was released on September 19, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 33 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.