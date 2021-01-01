Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 30 Pro vs Mate 20 Lite – which one to choose?

Huawei Mate 30 Pro vs Mate 20 Lite

Хуавей Мейт 30 Про
VS
Хуавей Мейт 20 Лайт
Huawei Mate 30 Pro
Huawei Mate 20 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Huawei Mate 30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990) that was released on September 19, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (499K versus 163K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3750 mAh
  • Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (674 against 452 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Thinner bezels – 12.1% more screen real estate
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 990
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Weighs 26 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 30 Pro
vs
Mate 20 Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1176 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 94.1% 82%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% 99.6%
PWM 245 Hz Not detected
Response time 3.4 ms 24.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 871:1
Max. Brightness
Mate 30 Pro +49%
674 nits
Mate 20 Lite
452 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.1 mm (6.22 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 73.1 mm (2.88 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate 30 Pro +15%
94.1%
Mate 20 Lite
82%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Huawei Mate 20 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Mali-G51
GPU clock 600 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~768 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate 30 Pro +134%
771
Mate 20 Lite
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 30 Pro +137%
3039
Mate 20 Lite
1284
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mate 30 Pro +143%
355958
Mate 20 Lite
146632
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 30 Pro +206%
499219
Mate 20 Lite
163179
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 11 EMUI 10
OS size 27.3 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 40 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (27 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 30 Pro +9%
14:58 hr
Mate 20 Lite
13:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 30 Pro +46%
18:19 hr
Mate 20 Lite
12:48 hr
Talk (3G)
Mate 30 Pro
20:10 hr
Mate 20 Lite +20%
24:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 8500 x 4700 5160 x 3872
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP) 2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX608 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens Yes - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Mate 30 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 21 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 30 Pro
82 dB
Mate 20 Lite +3%
84.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2019 August 2018
Release date November 2019 September 2018
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 285 USD
SAR (head) 0.4 W/kg 0.46 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg 1.13 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 30 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Apple iPhone 11
2. Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 Pro
3. Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
4. Huawei Mate 30 Pro and P40 Pro
5. Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30
6. Huawei Mate 20 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A50
7. Huawei Mate 20 Lite and Honor 10i
8. Huawei Mate 20 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A51
9. Huawei Mate 20 Lite and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
10. Huawei Mate 20 Lite and Honor 8X

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish