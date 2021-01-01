Huawei Mate 30 Pro vs Mate 20 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Huawei Mate 30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990) that was released on September 19, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (499K versus 163K)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3750 mAh
- Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (674 against 452 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Thinner bezels – 12.1% more screen real estate
- Supports wireless charging up to 27W
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 990
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Lite
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Weighs 26 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
85
40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
82
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
79
57
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1176 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|94.1%
|82%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|98.1%
|99.6%
|PWM
|245 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|3.4 ms
|24.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|871:1
Design and build
|Height
|158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Red
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 990
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2860 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP16
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~768 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate 30 Pro +134%
771
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 30 Pro +137%
3039
1284
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mate 30 Pro +143%
355958
146632
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 30 Pro +206%
499219
163179
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|EMUI 11
|EMUI 10
|OS size
|27.3 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3750 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (27 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 30 Pro +9%
14:58 hr
13:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 30 Pro +46%
18:19 hr
12:48 hr
Talk (3G)
20:10 hr
Mate 20 Lite +20%
24:12 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|40 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8500 x 4700
|5160 x 3872
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
|2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX608 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Depth lens
|Yes
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|- Bokeh mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei Mate 30 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
131
Video quality
100
Generic camera score
121
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|21
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2019
|August 2018
|Release date
|November 2019
|September 2018
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
|~ 285 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.4 W/kg
|0.46 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.96 W/kg
|1.13 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 30 Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1