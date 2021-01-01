Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 30 vs iPhone 13 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Huawei Mate 30 vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Хуавей Мейт 30
VS
Эпл Айфон 13 Про Макс
Huawei Mate 30
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.62-inch Huawei Mate 30 (with HiSilicon Kirin 990) that was released on September 19, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus NVMe
  • Reverse charging feature
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 44 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 80% higher maximum brightness (1012 against 561 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 18% higher pixel density (458 vs 389 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 30
vs
iPhone 13 Pro Max

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.62 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 389 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Mate 30
561 nits
iPhone 13 Pro Max +80%
1012 nits

Design and build

Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate 30 +1%
87.9%
iPhone 13 Pro Max
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 30 and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2860 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.2 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Apple GPU
GPU clock 600 MHz -
FLOPS ~768 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 15
ROM EMUI 10 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4352 mAh
Charge power 40 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (27 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (60% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8500 x 4700 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2019 September 2021
Release date January 2020 September 2021
Launch price ~ 712 USD ~ 1375 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 30.

