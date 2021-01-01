Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 30 vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Huawei Mate 30 vs Apple iPhone XR

Хуавей Мейт 30
Huawei Mate 30
VS
Эпл Айфон XR
Apple iPhone XR

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.62-inch Huawei Mate 30 (with HiSilicon Kirin 990) that was released on September 19, 2019, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1258 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 2942 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (481K versus 417K)
  • Thinner bezels – 8.9% more screen real estate
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 19% higher pixel density (389 vs 326 PPI)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (692 against 543 nits)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • 44% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1095 and 760 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 30
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.62 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 389 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 87.9% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 32.8 ms
Contrast - 1920:1
Max. Brightness
Mate 30
543 nits
iPhone XR +27%
692 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
Mate 30 +11%
87.9%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 30 and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 600 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~768 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate 30
760
iPhone XR +44%
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 30 +36%
3007
iPhone XR
2215
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 30 +15%
481144
iPhone XR
417232

Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM EMUI 10 -
OS size - 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 40 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (27 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (60% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 30
n/a
iPhone XR
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 30
n/a
iPhone XR
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Mate 30
n/a
iPhone XR
15:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8500 x 4700 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mate 30
n/a
iPhone XR
103
Video quality
Generic camera score
Mate 30
n/a
iPhone XR
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 20
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 30
n/a
iPhone XR
86.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2019 September 2018
Release date January 2020 October 2018
Launch price ~ 712 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 30. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone XR.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P30 and Mate 30
2. Nova 5T and Mate 30
3. P40 Pro and Mate 30
4. Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30
5. Galaxy S10 and iPhone XR
6. iPhone 11 and iPhone XR
7. iPhone XS and iPhone XR
8. iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone XR
9. OnePlus 7T and iPhone XR

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish