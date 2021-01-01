Huawei Mate 30 vs Apple iPhone XR
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.62-inch Huawei Mate 30 (with HiSilicon Kirin 990) that was released on September 19, 2019, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1258 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 2942 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (481K versus 417K)
- Thinner bezels – 8.9% more screen real estate
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- 19% higher pixel density (389 vs 326 PPI)
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
- Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (692 against 543 nits)
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
- 44% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1095 and 760 points
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.62 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|389 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|87.9%
|79%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|100%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|32.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1920:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Purple
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 990
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2860 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP16
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~768 GFLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|ROM
|EMUI 10
|-
|OS size
|-
|11.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|2942 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (27 W)
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (60% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|40 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8500 x 4700
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5632 x 4224
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|32 mm
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|- Charging
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|21
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2019
|September 2018
|Release date
|January 2020
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 712 USD
|~ 812 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 30. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone XR.
