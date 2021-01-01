Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.62-inch Huawei Mate 30 (with HiSilicon Kirin 990) that was released on September 19, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.