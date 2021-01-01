Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 30 vs Mate 20 Lite – which one to choose?

Huawei Mate 30 vs Mate 20 Lite

Хуавей Мейт 30
VS
Хуавей Мейт 20 Лайт
Huawei Mate 30
Huawei Mate 20 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch Huawei Mate 30 (with HiSilicon Kirin 990) that was released on September 19, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (430K versus 163K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Comes with 450 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3750 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 990
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (544 against 452 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Weighs 24 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 30
vs
Mate 20 Lite

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.62 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 389 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 82%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 24.2 ms
Contrast - 871:1
Max. Brightness
Mate 30 +20%
544 nits
Mate 20 Lite
452 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate 30 +7%
87.9%
Mate 20 Lite
82%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 30 and Huawei Mate 20 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Mali-G51
GPU clock 600 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~768 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate 30 +131%
761
Mate 20 Lite
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 30 +138%
3051
Mate 20 Lite
1284
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mate 30 +126%
331482
Mate 20 Lite
146632
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 30 +164%
430220
Mate 20 Lite
163179
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 10
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 40 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (27 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (60% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 30
n/a
Mate 20 Lite
13:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 30
n/a
Mate 20 Lite
12:48 hr
Talk (3G)
Mate 30
n/a
Mate 20 Lite
24:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 8500 x 4700 5160 x 3872
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 21 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 30
n/a
Mate 20 Lite
84.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2019 August 2018
Release date January 2020 September 2018
Launch price ~ 712 USD ~ 285 USD
SAR (head) - 0.46 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.13 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 30 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P30 and Mate 30
2. Huawei Nova 5T and Mate 30
3. Huawei P40 Pro and Mate 30
4. Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Huawei Mate 20 Lite
6. Huawei P30 Lite and Mate 20 Lite
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Huawei Mate 20 Lite
8. Samsung Galaxy A30s and Huawei Mate 20 Lite
9. Huawei P40 Lite and Mate 20 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish