Huawei Mate 30 vs Mate 20 Pro

Хуавей Мейт 30
VS
Хуавей Мейт 20 Про
Huawei Mate 30
Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.62-inch Huawei Mate 30 (with HiSilicon Kirin 990) that was released on September 19, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (430K versus 337K)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 761 and 681 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Pro
  • 38% higher pixel density (538 vs 389 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (646 against 544 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 30
vs
Mate 20 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.62 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 389 ppi 538 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 88.14%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.1%
PWM - 245 Hz
Response time - 4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mate 30
544 nits
Mate 20 Pro +19%
646 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) 157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 72.3 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate 30
87.9%
Mate 20 Pro
88.14%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 30 and Huawei Mate 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 600 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~768 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate 30 +12%
761
Mate 20 Pro
681
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 30 +25%
3051
Mate 20 Pro
2442
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mate 30 +23%
331482
Mate 20 Pro
269860
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 30 +27%
430220
Mate 20 Pro
337948
AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (123rd and 163rd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 10.1
OS size - 15.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 40 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (27 W) Yes, Qi (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (60% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 30
n/a
Mate 20 Pro
13:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 30
n/a
Mate 20 Pro
15:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Mate 30
n/a
Mate 20 Pro
28:43 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8500 x 4700 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 21 21
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 30
n/a
Mate 20 Pro
77.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2019 October 2018
Release date January 2020 November 2018
Launch price ~ 712 USD ~ 972 USD
SAR (head) - 0.4 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 30. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

