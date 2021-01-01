Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 40 Pro Plus vs iPhone 12 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Хуавей Мейт 40 Про Плюс
Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus
VS
Эпл Айфон 12 Про Макс
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.76-inch Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus (with Kirin 9000 5G) that was released on October 22, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
  • Comes with 713 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 3687 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Thinner bezels – 6.7% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (637K versus 523K)
  • 71% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1577 and 920 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 40 Pro Plus
vs
iPhone 12 Pro Max

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.76 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1344 x 2772 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 456 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen to body ratio 94.1% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - 238 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mate 40 Pro Plus
796 nits
iPhone 12 Pro Max +1%
807 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 230 gramm (8.11 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Kirin 9000 5G Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 3130 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP24 Apple GPU
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 40 Pro Plus
523620
iPhone 12 Pro Max +22%
637585

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM EMUI 11 -
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 3687 mAh
Charge power 66 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (87% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:46 hr 1:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8200 x 6100 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 2.5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 3840 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 5 (50 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 65 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens Yes Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm 23 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 22
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2020 October 2020
Release date November 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 1612 USD ~ 1375 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
53 (86.9%)
8 (13.1%)
Total votes: 61

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
