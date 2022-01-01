Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 40 Pro Plus vs iPhone 14 Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Хуавей Мейт 40 Про Плюс
VS
Эпл Айфон 14 Про
Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus
Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.76-inch Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus (with Kirin 9000 5G) that was released on October 22, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.66 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 3200 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 7.1% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (993K versus 775K)
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1849 and 927 points
  • Weighs 24 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 40 Pro Plus
vs
iPhone 14 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.76 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1344 x 2772 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 456 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 800 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 94.1% 87%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 230 gramm (8.11 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus and Apple iPhone 14 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Kirin 9000 5G Apple A16 Bionic
Max. clock 3130 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP24 Apple GPU
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mate 40 Pro Plus
775242
iPhone 14 Pro +28%
993580
CPU - 244651
GPU - 425909
Memory - 181638
UX - 146169
Total score 775242 993580
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 54% 79%
Graphics test 36 FPS 59 FPS
Graphics score 6040 9862
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.0.3)
ROM EMUI 11 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 66 W 23 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (87% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:46 hr 1:41 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:35 hr
Watching video - 15:45 hr
Gaming - 06:02 hr
Standby - 120 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 3840 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 5 (50 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens Yes Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.4 f/1.9
Focal length 18 mm 23 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2020 September 2022
Release date November 2020 September 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is definitely a better buy.

