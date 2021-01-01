Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 40 Pro Plus vs iPhone XS Max – which one to choose?

Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus vs Apple iPhone XS Max

Хуавей Мейт 40 Про Плюс
Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus
VS
Эпл Айфон ХС Макс
Apple iPhone XS Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.76-inch Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus (with Kirin 9000 5G) that was released on October 22, 2020, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Has 3x more RAM: 12GB versus 4GB
  • Comes with 1226 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 3174 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Weighs 22 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 40 Pro Plus
vs
iPhone XS Max

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.76 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1344 x 2772 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.4:9
PPI 456 ppi 456 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 94.1% 85.41%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 11.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mate 40 Pro Plus +23%
796 nits
iPhone XS Max
645 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 230 gramm (8.11 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
Mate 40 Pro Plus +10%
94.1%
iPhone XS Max
85.41%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus and Apple iPhone XS Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Kirin 9000 5G Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 3130 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP24 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS - ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 40 Pro Plus +17%
523620
iPhone XS Max
448224

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM EMUI 11 -
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 3174 mAh
Charge power 66 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (87% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:46 hr 03:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8200 x 6100 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 3840 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 5 (50 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm 32 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 16

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2020 September 2018
Release date November 2020 September 2018
Launch price ~ 1612 USD ~ 1212 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Mate 40 Pro Plus and Galaxy S10
2. Mate 40 Pro Plus and Huawei P30
3. Mate 40 Pro Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra
4. Mate 40 Pro Plus and iPhone 12 Pro Max
5. Mate 40 Pro Plus and P40 Pro Plus
6. iPhone XS Max and Mi 9T Pro
7. iPhone XS Max and Galaxy S10 Plus
8. iPhone XS Max and iPhone XS
9. iPhone XS Max and iPhone 11 Pro
10. iPhone XS Max and Galaxy S20 Plus

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish