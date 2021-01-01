Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.76-inch Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus (with Kirin 9000 5G) that was released on October 22, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.