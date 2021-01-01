Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 40 Pro Plus vs Mate 40 – which one to choose?

Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus vs Mate 40

Хуавей Мейт 40 Про Плюс
Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus
VS
Хуавей Мейт 40
Huawei Mate 40

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.76-inch Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus (with Kirin 9000 5G) that was released on October 22, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 40, which is powered by Kirin 9000E 5G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (796 against 592 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
  • 13% higher pixel density (456 vs 402 PPI)
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (654K versus 523K)
  • Weighs 42 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.76 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1344 x 2772 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 456 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 94.1% 89.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Mate 40 Pro Plus +34%
796 nits
Mate 40
592 nits

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 230 gramm (8.11 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black White, Black, Silver, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Mate 40 Pro Plus +5%
94.1%
Mate 40
89.3%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus and Huawei Mate 40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Kirin 9000 5G Kirin 9000E 5G
Max. clock 3130 MHz 3130 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77		 - 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP24 Mali-G78 MP22
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card Nano Memory Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 40 Pro Plus
523620
Mate 40 +25%
654385

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM EMUI 11 EMUI 11

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 66 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (40 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (87% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:46 hr 1:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8200 x 6100 8200 x 6100
Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 3840 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 5 (50 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 18 mm 18 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* - 22
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2020 October 2020
Release date November 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 1612 USD ~ 1000 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 40.

