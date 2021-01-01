Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.76-inch Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus (with Kirin 9000 5G) that was released on October 22, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 40, which is powered by Kirin 9000E 5G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.