Huawei Mate 40 Pro vs Apple iPhone 11
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.76-inch Huawei Mate 40 Pro (with Kirin 9000 5G) that was released on October 22, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40 Pro
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Has a 0.66 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1290 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 3110 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Thinner bezels – 15.1% more screen real estate
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 35% higher pixel density (441 vs 326 PPI)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Shows 7% longer battery life (101 vs 94 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
- 43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1310 and 914 points
- Weighs 18 grams less
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
87
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
89
83
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
88
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
93
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
86
77
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.76 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1344 x 2772 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|441 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|94.1%
|79%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|97.5%
|99.8%
|PWM
|367 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|3 ms
|24.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|999:1
Design and build
|Height
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|212 gramm (7.48 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Kirin 9000 5G
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|3130 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G78 MP24
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|FLOPS
|-
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
914
iPhone 11 +43%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3265
iPhone 11 +5%
3442
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 40 Pro +1%
520680
513644
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|ROM
|EMUI 11
|-
|OS size
|18.2 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4400 mAh
|3110 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, HUAWEI SuperCharge (87% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:45 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:24 hr
iPhone 11 +7%
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:45 hr
iPhone 11 +12%
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Mate 40 Pro +34%
23:44 hr
17:45 hr
Smartphones With the Best Battery Life (101st and 77th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8200 x 6100
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|3840 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Depth lens
|Yes
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei Mate 40 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|18 mm
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Mate 40 Pro +9%
140
129
Video quality
Mate 40 Pro +6%
116
109
Generic camera score
Mate 40 Pro +14%
136
119
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2020
|September 2019
|Release date
|November 2020
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 1125 USD
|~ 750 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 40 Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4