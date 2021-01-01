Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 40 Pro vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.76-inch Huawei Mate 40 Pro (with Kirin 9000 5G) that was released on October 22, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.66 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1290 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 3110 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Thinner bezels – 15.1% more screen real estate
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 35% higher pixel density (441 vs 326 PPI)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (101 vs 94 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • 43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1310 and 914 points
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 40 Pro
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.76 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1344 x 2772 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 441 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 94.1% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 99.8%
PWM 367 Hz Not detected
Response time 3 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 999:1
Max. Brightness
Mate 40 Pro +24%
794 nits
iPhone 11
639 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 212 gramm (7.48 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
Mate 40 Pro +19%
94.1%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Kirin 9000 5G Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 3130 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP24 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate 40 Pro
914
iPhone 11 +43%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 40 Pro
3265
iPhone 11 +5%
3442
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 40 Pro +1%
520680
iPhone 11
513644

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM EMUI 11 -
OS size 18.2 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 66 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, HUAWEI SuperCharge (87% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:45 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 40 Pro
14:24 hr
iPhone 11 +7%
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 40 Pro
16:45 hr
iPhone 11 +12%
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Mate 40 Pro +34%
23:44 hr
iPhone 11
17:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8200 x 6100 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 3840 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Mate 40 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mate 40 Pro +9%
140
iPhone 11
129
Video quality
Mate 40 Pro +6%
116
iPhone 11
109
Generic camera score
Mate 40 Pro +14%
136
iPhone 11
119

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 40 Pro +5%
86.8 dB
iPhone 11
83 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2020 September 2019
Release date November 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 1125 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 40 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

