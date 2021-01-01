Huawei Mate 40 Pro vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.76-inch Huawei Mate 40 Pro (with Kirin 9000 5G) that was released on October 22, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40 Pro
- Has a 0.96 inch larger screen size
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Comes with 1354 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 3046 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Shows 17% longer battery life (101 vs 86 hours)
- Thinner bezels – 12% more screen real estate
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
- Fingerprint scanner
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
- 45% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1326 and 914 points
- Weighs 24 grams less
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
87
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
89
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
86
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
93
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.76 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1344 x 2772 pixels
|1125 x 2436 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|441 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|94.1%
|82.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.5%
|99.4%
|PWM
|367 Hz
|290 Hz
|Response time
|3 ms
|7.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|144 mm (5.67 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|212 gramm (7.48 oz)
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Kirin 9000 5G
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|3130 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G78 MP24
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|FLOPS
|-
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
914
iPhone 11 Pro +45%
1326
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 40 Pro +3%
3265
3167
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
520680
iPhone 11 Pro +5%
544624
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|ROM
|EMUI 11
|-
|OS size
|18.2 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4400 mAh
|3046 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, HUAWEI SuperCharge (87% in 30 min)
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:45 hr
|1:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 40 Pro +8%
14:24 hr
13:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 40 Pro +9%
16:45 hr
15:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Mate 40 Pro +38%
23:44 hr
17:01 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8200 x 6100
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|-
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|3840 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|Yes
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei Mate 40 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|18 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
140
Video quality
116
Generic camera score
136
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2020
|September 2019
|Release date
|November 2020
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 1125 USD
|~ 1125 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, battery life, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 40 Pro. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 11 Pro.
