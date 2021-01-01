Huawei Mate 40 Pro vs Apple iPhone 12 mini
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.76-inch Huawei Mate 40 Pro (with Kirin 9000 5G) that was released on October 22, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40 Pro
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Comes with 2173 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 2227 mAh
- Has a 1.36 inches larger screen size
- Shows 46% longer battery life (101 vs 69 hours)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (794 against 619 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 mini
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
- 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (588K versus 520K)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 11.3 mm narrower
- 74% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1589 and 914 points
- Weighs 77 grams less
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
87
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
89
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
86
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
92
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.76 inches
|5.4 inches
|Resolution
|1344 x 2772 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|441 ppi
|476 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|-
|Screen to body ratio
|94.1%
|85.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|97.5%
|-
|PWM
|367 Hz
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|212 gramm (7.48 oz)
|135 gramm (4.76 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Kirin 9000 5G
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Max. clock
|3130 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G78 MP24
|Apple GPU
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
914
iPhone 12 mini +74%
1589
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3265
iPhone 12 mini +26%
4121
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
520680
iPhone 12 mini +13%
588925
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|ROM
|EMUI 11
|-
|OS size
|18.2 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4400 mAh
|2227 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, HUAWEI SuperCharge (87% in 30 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:45 hr
|1:29 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 40 Pro +18%
14:24 hr
12:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 40 Pro +36%
16:45 hr
12:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Mate 40 Pro +92%
23:44 hr
12:21 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8200 x 6100
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|3840 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|Yes
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei Mate 40 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|18 mm
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
140
Video quality
116
Generic camera score
136
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2020
|October 2020
|Release date
|November 2020
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 1125 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 40 Pro. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12 mini.
