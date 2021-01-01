Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 40 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.76-inch Huawei Mate 40 Pro (with Kirin 9000 5G) that was released on October 22, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40 Pro
  • Has a 0.66 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1305 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 3095 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Thinner bezels – 8.1% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (1012 against 808 nits)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 40 Pro
vs
iPhone 13 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.76 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1344 x 2772 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 441 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 94.1% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 3 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mate 40 Pro
808 nits
iPhone 13 Pro +25%
1012 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 212 gramm (7.48 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate 40 Pro +9%
94.1%
iPhone 13 Pro
86%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Kirin 9000 5G Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 3130 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.2 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP24 Apple GPU
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 15
ROM EMUI 11 -
OS size 18.2 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 3095 mAh
Charge power 66 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, HUAWEI SuperCharge (87% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:45 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 40 Pro
14:24 hr
iPhone 13 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 40 Pro
16:45 hr
iPhone 13 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mate 40 Pro
23:44 hr
iPhone 13 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8200 x 6100 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 3840 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Mate 40 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2020 September 2021
Release date November 2020 September 2021
Launch price ~ 1125 USD ~ 1250 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 40 Pro. But if the display and software are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 13 Pro.

