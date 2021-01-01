Huawei Mate 40 Pro vs Apple iPhone XR
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.76-inch Huawei Mate 40 Pro (with Kirin 9000 5G) that was released on October 22, 2020, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40 Pro
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
- Comes with 1458 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 2942 mAh
- Has a 0.66 inch larger screen size
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Shows 29% longer battery life (101 vs 78 hours)
- Thinner bezels – 15.1% more screen real estate
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 35% higher pixel density (441 vs 326 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
- 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1095 and 914 points
- Weighs 18 grams less
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
87
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
90
71
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
69
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
88
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
93
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
86
70
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.76 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1344 x 2772 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|441 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|94.1%
|79%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|97.5%
|100%
|PWM
|367 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|3 ms
|32.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1920:1
Design and build
|Height
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|212 gramm (7.48 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Kirin 9000 5G
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max. clock
|3130 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G78 MP24
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~560 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
914
iPhone XR +20%
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 40 Pro +47%
3265
2215
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 40 Pro +25%
520680
417232
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|ROM
|EMUI 11
|-
|OS size
|18.2 GB
|11.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4400 mAh
|2942 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, HUAWEI SuperCharge (87% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:45 hr
|1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 40 Pro +9%
14:24 hr
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 40 Pro +9%
16:45 hr
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Mate 40 Pro +56%
23:44 hr
15:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8200 x 6100
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|3840 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Depth lens
|Yes
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|- Bokeh mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei Mate 40 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|18 mm
|32 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Mate 40 Pro +36%
140
103
Video quality
Mate 40 Pro +21%
116
96
Generic camera score
Mate 40 Pro +35%
136
101
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|- Charging
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2020
|September 2018
|Release date
|November 2020
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 1125 USD
|~ 812 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 40 Pro is definitely a better buy.
