Huawei Mate 40 Pro vs Apple iPhone XS

Huawei Mate 40 Pro
Apple iPhone XS

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.76-inch Huawei Mate 40 Pro (with Kirin 9000 5G) that was released on October 22, 2020, against the Apple iPhone XS, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40 Pro
  • Comes with 1742 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 2658 mAh
  • Has a 0.96 inch larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Shows 40% longer battery life (101 vs 72 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Thinner bezels – 11.2% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Weighs 35 grams less
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1109 and 914 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 40 Pro
vs
iPhone XS

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.76 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1344 x 2772 pixels 2436 x 1125 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 441 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 94.1% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 98.8%
PWM 367 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 3 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mate 40 Pro +22%
794 nits
iPhone XS
651 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 212 gramm (7.48 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
Mate 40 Pro +14%
94.1%
iPhone XS
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Apple iPhone XS in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Kirin 9000 5G Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 3130 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP24 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS - ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate 40 Pro
914
iPhone XS +21%
1109
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 40 Pro +17%
3265
iPhone XS
2798
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 40 Pro +15%
520680
iPhone XS
452573

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM EMUI 11 -
OS size 18.2 GB 11.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 2658 mAh
Charge power 66 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, HUAWEI SuperCharge (87% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 0:45 hr 2:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 40 Pro +40%
14:24 hr
iPhone XS
10:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 40 Pro +47%
16:45 hr
iPhone XS
11:21 hr
Talk (3G)
Mate 40 Pro +66%
23:44 hr
iPhone XS
14:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8200 x 6100 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 3840 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Mate 40 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm 32 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 16
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 40 Pro
86.8 dB
iPhone XS
86.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2020 September 2018
Release date November 2020 September 2018
Launch price ~ 1125 USD ~ 1100 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 40 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

