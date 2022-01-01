Huawei Mate 40 Pro vs Google Pixel 6 VS Huawei Mate 40 Pro Google Pixel 6 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.76-inch Huawei Mate 40 Pro (with Kirin 9000 5G) that was released on October 22, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40 Pro The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Shows 17% longer battery life (101 vs 86 hours)

Thinner bezels – 10.7% more screen real estate

Has a 0.36 inch larger screen size

Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Optical image stabilization

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

The phone is 1-year newer

12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1029 and 919 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.76 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1344 x 2772 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 441 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 94.1% 83.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.5% 99.8% PWM 367 Hz 397 Hz Response time 3 ms 5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Mate 40 Pro 807 nits Pixel 6 +4% 838 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 212 gramm (7.48 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mate 40 Pro +13% 94.1% Pixel 6 83.4%

Software Operating system Android 10.0 Android 12 ROM EMUI 11 Stock Android OS size 18.2 GB 17.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4400 mAh 4614 mAh Charge power 66 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (21 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes, HUAWEI SuperCharge (87% in 30 min) Yes (41% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:45 hr 1:53 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Mate 40 Pro +15% 14:24 hr Pixel 6 12:37 hr Watching videos (Player) Mate 40 Pro 16:45 hr Pixel 6 +23% 20:25 hr Talk (3G) Mate 40 Pro +11% 23:44 hr Pixel 6 21:14 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8200 x 6100 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 5x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 3840 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 114° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 18 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Depth lens Yes - Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Huawei Mate 40 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3840 x 2160 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length 18 mm 24 mm Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mate 40 Pro 140 Pixel 6 +3% 144 Video quality Mate 40 Pro +1% 116 Pixel 6 115 Generic camera score Mate 40 Pro +3% 136 Pixel 6 132

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 22 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Mate 40 Pro +1% 87.5 dB Pixel 6 86.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2020 October 2021 Release date November 2020 October 2021 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Mate 40 Pro. It has a better camera and design.