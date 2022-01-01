Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 40 Pro vs Pixel 6 – which one to choose?

Huawei Mate 40 Pro vs Google Pixel 6

Хуавей Мейт 40 Про
VS
Гугл Пиксель 6
Huawei Mate 40 Pro
Google Pixel 6

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.76-inch Huawei Mate 40 Pro (with Kirin 9000 5G) that was released on October 22, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (101 vs 86 hours)
  • Thinner bezels – 10.7% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.36 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1029 and 919 points
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 40 Pro
vs
Pixel 6

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.76 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1344 x 2772 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 441 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 94.1% 83.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 99.8%
PWM 367 Hz 397 Hz
Response time 3 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mate 40 Pro
807 nits
Pixel 6 +4%
838 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 212 gramm (7.48 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate 40 Pro +13%
94.1%
Pixel 6
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Google Pixel 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Kirin 9000 5G Google Tensor
Max. clock 3130 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP24 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock - 848 MHz
FLOPS - ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate 40 Pro
919
Pixel 6 +12%
1029
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 40 Pro +13%
3272
Pixel 6
2897
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mate 40 Pro +5%
759026
Pixel 6
722451
CPU 194527 187698
GPU 280796 298218
Memory 146761 100887
UX 140303 137683
Total score 759026 722451
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mate 40 Pro
5800
Pixel 6 +11%
6460
Stability 49% 55%
Graphics test 34 FPS 38 FPS
Graphics score 5800 6460
PCMark 3.0 score - 10496
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu 9 (39th and 52nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 12
ROM EMUI 11 Stock Android
OS size 18.2 GB 17.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 4614 mAh
Charge power 66 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (21 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, HUAWEI SuperCharge (87% in 30 min) Yes (41% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:45 hr 1:53 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 40 Pro +15%
14:24 hr
Pixel 6
12:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 40 Pro
16:45 hr
Pixel 6 +23%
20:25 hr
Talk (3G)
Mate 40 Pro +11%
23:44 hr
Pixel 6
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8200 x 6100 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 3840 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 114°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Mate 40 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mate 40 Pro
140
Pixel 6 +3%
144
Video quality
Mate 40 Pro +1%
116
Pixel 6
115
Generic camera score
Mate 40 Pro +3%
136
Pixel 6
132

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 40 Pro +1%
87.5 dB
Pixel 6
86.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2020 October 2021
Release date November 2020 October 2021
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Mate 40 Pro. It has a better camera and design.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. P40 Pro vs Mate 40 Pro
2. iPhone 12 Pro Max vs Mate 40 Pro
3. Mate 30 Pro vs Mate 40 Pro
4. Mate 20 Pro vs Mate 40 Pro
5. Mate 40 Pro Plus vs Mate 40 Pro
6. Galaxy S21 vs Pixel 6
7. iPhone 12 Pro Max vs Pixel 6
8. 9 Pro vs Pixel 6
9. Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Pixel 6
10. iPhone 12 vs Pixel 6

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish