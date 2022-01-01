Huawei Mate 40 Pro vs Google Pixel 6 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.76-inch Huawei Mate 40 Pro (with Kirin 9000 5G) that was released on October 22, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40 Pro
- Shows 20% longer battery life (101 vs 84 hours)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
- 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (767K versus 677K)
- Thinner bezels – 5.3% more screen real estate
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
- Optical image stabilization
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
- Comes with 603 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4400 mAh
- The phone is 1-year newer
- 16% higher pixel density (512 vs 441 PPI)
- 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1043 and 922 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
97
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
84
82
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
82
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
95
93
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
84
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.76 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1344 x 2772 pixels
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|441 ppi
|512 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|94.1%
|88.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.5%
|-
|PWM
|367 Hz
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|212 gramm (7.48 oz)
|210 gramm (7.41 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|White, Black, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Kirin 9000 5G
|Google Tensor
|Max. clock
|3130 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G78 MP24
|Mali-G78 MP20
|GPU clock
|-
|848 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~2171 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
922
Pixel 6 Pro +13%
1043
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 40 Pro +16%
3308
2853
|CPU
|194527
|167563
|GPU
|280796
|278665
|Memory
|146761
|91371
|UX
|140303
|138716
|Total score
|767590
|677492
|Stability
|49%
|55%
|Graphics test
|34 FPS
|37 FPS
|Graphics score
|5800
|6203
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|11324
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Results (37th and 82nd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 12
|ROM
|EMUI 11
|Stock Android
|OS size
|18.2 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4400 mAh
|5003 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes (23 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, HUAWEI SuperCharge (87% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:45 hr
|1:59 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 40 Pro +16%
14:24 hr
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 40 Pro +7%
16:45 hr
15:35 hr
Talk (3G)
23:44 hr
Pixel 6 Pro +12%
26:21 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8200 x 6100
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 4x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|3840 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|114°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Depth lens
|Yes
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei Mate 40 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|11.1 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|3840 x 2880
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|18 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
140
Video quality
116
Generic camera score
136
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2020
|October 2021
|Release date
|November 2020
|October 2021
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display is more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6 Pro. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 40 Pro.
