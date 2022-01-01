Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 40 Pro vs Pixel 6 Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei Mate 40 Pro vs Google Pixel 6 Pro

Хуавей Мейт 40 Про
VS
Гугл Пиксель 6 Про
Huawei Mate 40 Pro
Google Pixel 6 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.76-inch Huawei Mate 40 Pro (with Kirin 9000 5G) that was released on October 22, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40 Pro
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (101 vs 84 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (767K versus 677K)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.3% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Comes with 603 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4400 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • 16% higher pixel density (512 vs 441 PPI)
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1043 and 922 points
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 40 Pro
vs
Pixel 6 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.76 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1344 x 2772 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 441 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 94.1% 88.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 3 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mate 40 Pro
808 nits
Pixel 6 Pro +7%
864 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 212 gramm (7.48 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate 40 Pro +6%
94.1%
Pixel 6 Pro
88.8%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Google Pixel 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Kirin 9000 5G Google Tensor
Max. clock 3130 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP24 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock - 848 MHz
FLOPS - ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate 40 Pro
922
Pixel 6 Pro +13%
1043
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 40 Pro +16%
3308
Pixel 6 Pro
2853
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mate 40 Pro +13%
767590
Pixel 6 Pro
677492
CPU 194527 167563
GPU 280796 278665
Memory 146761 91371
UX 140303 138716
Total score 767590 677492
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mate 40 Pro
5800
Pixel 6 Pro +7%
6203
Stability 49% 55%
Graphics test 34 FPS 37 FPS
Graphics score 5800 6203
PCMark 3.0 score - 11324
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Results (37th and 82nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 12
ROM EMUI 11 Stock Android
OS size 18.2 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 5003 mAh
Charge power 66 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, HUAWEI SuperCharge (87% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:45 hr 1:59 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 40 Pro +16%
14:24 hr
Pixel 6 Pro
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 40 Pro +7%
16:45 hr
Pixel 6 Pro
15:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Mate 40 Pro
23:44 hr
Pixel 6 Pro +12%
26:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8200 x 6100 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 4x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 3840 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 114°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Mate 40 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 11.1 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3840 x 2880
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 40 Pro
87.5 dB
Pixel 6 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2020 October 2021
Release date November 2020 October 2021
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display is more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6 Pro. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 40 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (83.3%)
1 (16.7%)
Total votes: 6

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Mate 40 Pro or P30 Pro
2. Huawei Mate 40 Pro or Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
3. Huawei Mate 40 Pro or Apple iPhone 12 Pro
4. Huawei Mate 40 Pro or Apple iPhone 12
5. Huawei Mate 40 Pro or P40 Pro Plus
6. Google Pixel 6 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
7. Google Pixel 6 Pro or Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
8. Google Pixel 6 Pro or OnePlus 9 Pro
9. Google Pixel 6 Pro or Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
10. Google Pixel 6 Pro or Pixel 5

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish