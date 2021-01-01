Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 40 Pro vs Honor 30 Pro Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.76-inch Huawei Mate 40 Pro (with Kirin 9000 5G) that was released on October 22, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (797 against 585 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 4000 mAh
  • 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (685K versus 508K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
  • 13% higher pixel density (441 vs 392 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus
  • Weighs 22 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 40 Pro
vs
Honor 30 Pro Plus

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.76 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1344 x 2772 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 441 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 94.1% 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 3 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mate 40 Pro +36%
797 nits
Honor 30 Pro Plus
585 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 212 gramm (7.48 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate 40 Pro +5%
94.1%
Honor 30 Pro Plus
89.8%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Kirin 9000 5G HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 3130 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP24 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock - 700 MHz
FLOPS - ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card Nano Memory Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 40 Pro +35%
685887
Honor 30 Pro Plus
508297
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM EMUI 11 Magic UI 3.1.1
OS size 18.2 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 66 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes, HUAWEI SuperCharge (87% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:45 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 40 Pro +5%
14:24 hr
Honor 30 Pro Plus
13:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 40 Pro
16:45 hr
Honor 30 Pro Plus +3%
17:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Mate 40 Pro
23:44 hr
Honor 30 Pro Plus
23:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8200 x 6100 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 3840 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Mate 40 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 22 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2020 April 2020
Release date November 2020 May 2020
Launch price ~ 1125 USD ~ 687 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 40 Pro is definitely a better buy.

