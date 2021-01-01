Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 40 Pro vs Honor 50 Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei Mate 40 Pro vs Honor 50 Pro

Хуавей Мейт 40 Про
VS
Хуавей Хонор 50 Про
Huawei Mate 40 Pro
Huawei Honor 50 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.76-inch Huawei Mate 40 Pro (with Kirin 9000 5G) that was released on October 22, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 50 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (709K versus 508K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 4000 mAh
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 914 and 773 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Weighs 25 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 40 Pro
vs
Honor 50 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.76 inches 6.72 inches
Resolution 1344 x 2772 pixels 1236 x 2676 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 441 ppi 439 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 94.1% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 3 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mate 40 Pro
799 nits
Honor 50 Pro
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 212 gramm (7.48 oz) 187 gramm (6.6 oz)
Waterproof IP68 -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate 40 Pro +4%
94.1%
Honor 50 Pro
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Huawei Honor 50 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Kirin 9000 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G
Max. clock 3130 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP24 Adreno 642L
GPU clock - 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 -
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 -
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate 40 Pro +18%
914
Honor 50 Pro
773
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 40 Pro +16%
3259
Honor 50 Pro
2817
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mate 40 Pro +40%
709913
Honor 50 Pro
508016
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11
ROM EMUI 11 Magic UI 4.2
OS size 18.2 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 66 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, HUAWEI SuperCharge (87% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 10 min)
Full charging time 0:45 hr 0:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 40 Pro
14:24 hr
Honor 50 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 40 Pro
16:45 hr
Honor 50 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mate 40 Pro
23:44 hr
Honor 50 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8200 x 6100 12032 x 9204
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 3840 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens Yes - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Mate 40 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 18 mm 18 mm
Pixel size - 1.25 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo -
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced October 2020 June 2021
Release date November 2020 June 2021
Launch price ~ 1125 USD ~ 4375 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 40 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

