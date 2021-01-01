Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 40 Pro vs Mate 20 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.76-inch Huawei Mate 40 Pro (with Kirin 9000 5G) that was released on October 22, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (101 vs 85 hours)
  • 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (520K versus 382K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (794 against 645 nits)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Pro
  • 22% higher pixel density (538 vs 441 PPI)
  • Weighs 23 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 40 Pro
vs
Mate 20 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.76 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1344 x 2772 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 441 ppi 538 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 94.1% 88.14%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 99.1%
PWM 367 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 3 ms 4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mate 40 Pro +23%
794 nits
Mate 20 Pro
645 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 72.3 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 212 gramm (7.48 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Mate 40 Pro +7%
94.1%
Mate 20 Pro
88.14%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Huawei Mate 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Kirin 9000 5G HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 3130 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP24 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock - 720 MHz
FLOPS - ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate 40 Pro +33%
914
Mate 20 Pro
688
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 40 Pro +35%
3265
Mate 20 Pro
2416
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 40 Pro +36%
520680
Mate 20 Pro
382572

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 11 EMUI 10.1
OS size 18.2 GB 15.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 66 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes, Qi (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, HUAWEI SuperCharge (87% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:45 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 40 Pro +5%
14:24 hr
Mate 20 Pro
13:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 40 Pro +8%
16:45 hr
Mate 20 Pro
15:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Mate 40 Pro
23:44 hr
Mate 20 Pro +21%
28:43 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (101st and 103rd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8200 x 6100 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 3840 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Mate 40 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.4 f/2
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mate 40 Pro +23%
140
Mate 20 Pro
114
Video quality
Mate 40 Pro +20%
116
Mate 20 Pro
97
Generic camera score
Mate 40 Pro +25%
136
Mate 20 Pro
109

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 22 21
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 40 Pro +12%
86.8 dB
Mate 20 Pro
77.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2020 October 2018
Release date November 2020 November 2018
Launch price ~ 1125 USD ~ 972 USD
SAR (head) - 0.4 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 40 Pro is definitely a better buy.

