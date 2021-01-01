Huawei Mate 40 Pro vs 30 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.76-inch Huawei Mate 40 Pro (with Kirin 9000 5G) that was released on October 22, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (794 against 671 nits)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
74
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
91
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
86
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
88
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
93
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.76 inches
|6.53 inches
|Resolution
|1344 x 2772 pixels
|1176 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|441 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen to body ratio
|94.1%
|94.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.5%
|98.1%
|PWM
|367 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|3 ms
|3.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|212 gramm (7.48 oz)
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black, Gold, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Kirin 9000 5G
|HiSilicon Kirin 990
|Max. clock
|3130 MHz
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77
|- 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G78 MP24
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|-
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~768 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate 40 Pro +18%
914
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 40 Pro +6%
3265
3067
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 40 Pro +8%
520680
479924
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Results (36th and 55th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 10
|ROM
|EMUI 11
|EMUI 11
|OS size
|18.2 GB
|27.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4400 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes (27 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, HUAWEI SuperCharge (87% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|0:45 hr
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:24 hr
Mate 30 Pro +2%
14:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:45 hr
Mate 30 Pro +11%
18:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Mate 40 Pro +17%
23:44 hr
20:10 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (101st and 82nd place)
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8200 x 6100
|8500 x 4700
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|3840 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
|4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX608 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|Yes
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei Mate 40 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Huawei Mate 30 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2
|Focal length
|18 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Mate 40 Pro +7%
140
131
Video quality
Mate 40 Pro +16%
116
100
Generic camera score
Mate 40 Pro +12%
136
121
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|22
|21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2020
|September 2019
|Release date
|November 2020
|November 2019
|Launch price
|~ 1125 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.4 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.96 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Mate 40 Pro. It has a better display, performance, and connectivity.
