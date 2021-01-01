Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 40 vs Honor 50 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Huawei Mate 40 (with Kirin 9000E 5G) that was released on October 22, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 40W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (736K versus 549K)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 8-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 40
vs
Honor 50

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.3% 89.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Mate 40
595 nits
Honor 50
n/a

Design and build

Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 72.5 mm (2.85 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IP68 -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Silver, Green, Yellow White, Black, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate 40
89.3%
Honor 50
89.7%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 40 and Huawei Honor 50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Kirin 9000E 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G
Max. clock 3130 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP22 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 760 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~2137 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 -
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 -
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate 40
n/a
Honor 50
776
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 40
n/a
Honor 50
2836
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mate 40 +34%
736404
Honor 50
549364
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11
ROM EMUI 11 Magic UI 4.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 40 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (40 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8200 x 6100 12032 x 9204
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm -
Sensor type BSI CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.14"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo -
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced October 2020 June 2021
Release date November 2020 June 2021
Launch price ~ 1000 USD ~ 320 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 40. But if the display, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 50.

