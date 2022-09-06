Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.74-inch Huawei Mate 50 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on September 6, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.