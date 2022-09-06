Huawei Mate 50 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.74-inch Huawei Mate 50 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on September 6, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 50 Pro
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
- Fingerprint scanner
- Comes with 377 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 4323 mAh
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
- 53% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1872 and 1222 points
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
90
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
86
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
91
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
87
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.74 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1212 x 2616 pixels
|1290 x 2796 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|428 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|1000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.3%
|88.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
|160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|209 gramm (7.37 oz)
|240 gramm (8.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Orange, Purple
|Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Max. clock
|3190 MHz
|3460 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1222
iPhone 14 Pro Max +53%
1872
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3776
iPhone 14 Pro Max +43%
5413
|CPU
|-
|242019
|GPU
|-
|407261
|Memory
|-
|167432
|UX
|-
|145864
|Total score
|1033426
|956349
|Stability
|-
|82%
|Graphics test
|-
|58 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|9802
Software
|Operating system
|Android
|iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.0.3)
|ROM
|EMUI 13
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4700 mAh
|4323 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|27 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:52 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|15:02 hr
|Watching video
|-
|21:10 hr
|Gaming
|-
|07:12 hr
|Standby
|-
|156 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|3840 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|-
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2022
|September 2022
|Release date
|September 2022
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Conclusion
If the software and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 50 Pro.
